Body found in Spokane River revealed to be missing man reported in March

20-year-old Joseph Kamau was last seen at his home in the Gonzaga University area just after midnight on March 3, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body recovered from the Spokane River last Thursday on May 11 has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Kamau, who has been reported missing since March of this year.

Kamau was last seen at his home in the Gonzaga University area just after midnight on March 3, 2023, according to Spokane police.

The 20-year-old's body was found by rafters near the 7600 block of Aubrey White Parkway. At this time, the cause and manner of Kamau's death are still pending as the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office awaits additional studies. That information will be releaed at a later date.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.