Body found in Spokane River revealed to be missing man reported in March

20-year-old Joseph Kamau was last seen at his home in the Gonzaga University area just after midnight on March 3, 2023.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body recovered from the Spokane River last Thursday on May 11 has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Kamau, who has been reported missing since March of this year.

Kamau was last seen at his home in the Gonzaga University area just after midnight on March 3, 2023, according to Spokane police.

The 20-year-old's body was found by rafters near the 7600 block of Aubrey White Parkway. At this time, the cause and manner of Kamau's death are still pending as the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office awaits additional studies. That information will be releaed at a later date.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

