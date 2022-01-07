x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Body found in Northeast Spokane park, homicide investigation launched

On Friday just after 11 a.m., police say a citizen spotted a body in Rochester Heights Park.

More Videos

SPOKANE, Wash. — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found in a park in Northeast Spokane. 

On Friday just after 11 a.m., police say a citizen spotted a body in Rochester Heights Park.  

After officers and a forensic unit arrived on the scene, a homicide investigation was launched. 

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. 

Rochester Park is currently closed and will likely remain closed into Friday night. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: Smelterville woman in jail for killing her boyfriend

RELATED: Documents: Suspect in South Hill drive-by called victim racial slur before shooting

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement