Police: Body found in Northeast Spokane park, homicide investigation launched

On Friday just after 11 a.m., police say a citizen spotted a body in Rochester Heights Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found in a park in Northeast Spokane.

After officers and a forensic unit arrived on the scene, a homicide investigation was launched.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Rochester Park is currently closed and will likely remain closed into Friday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

