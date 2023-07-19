Body found along Columbia River identified as missing Rock Island resident

25-year-old Rock Island resident, Jesse Robert Cadenas, was identified as the person found dead along the riverbank of the Columbia River.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has identified a body found along the riverbank of the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam as missing 25-year-old Rock Island resident, Jesse Robert Cadenas. The discovery was made on Wednesday, July 12, following a report of a suspicious complaint.

At approximately 2:27 p.m. on July 12, a person on a boat, touring the river, spotted what appeared to be a human body along the riverbank and promptly alerted the authorities. Deputies from the DCSO responded to the scene, where they located a deceased human body partially submerged in the water.

With the assistance of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, deputies were able to recover Cadenas and transfer him into the care of the Douglas County Coroner. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, pending further investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jesse Cadenas during this difficult time," expressed the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "We are grateful for the support and cooperation received from the community and other agencies throughout the search for Jesse Cadenas."

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jesse Cadenas' death is still ongoing. The DCSO is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

