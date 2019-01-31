SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered a human body from the Spokane River near Upriver Dam on Wednesday.

Spokane Police spokesman John O'Brien said police found a body in the Spokane River on Wednesday near Upriver Dam. He said police had no other details at this time but more information may be made available on Thursday night or Friday morning as crews investigate.

A blow-up doll was also found at the location at the same time as the body, according to O'Brien.

KREM 2 photojournalist Jeff Bollinger said the blowup doll was found at the Upriver Dam catchment barrier.

RELATED: Body reported on Lewiston sidewalk was actually lifelike sex doll