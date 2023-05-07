Your Photos: Bloomsday 2023

Take a look back at the 47th annual Bloomsday Race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomies are headed toward the finish line in the 47th annual Lilac Bloomsday Run! Take a look back at the excitement from the day in our photo gallery below:

Bloomsday 2023 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.