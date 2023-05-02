What you need to know for the 2023 Bloomsday Trade Show

According to the Bloomsday website, the trade show is, "One of the country's largest free trade shows devoted to fitness, health, running and walking."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bloomsday Trade Show is an annual event that takes place in Spokane as part of the festivities leading up to Bloomsday, one of the largest running events in the United States. The event takes place on May 5 & 6 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The trade show features a variety of exhibitors from the health and wellness industry, showcasing the latest in fitness apparel, footwear and equipment. Participants and attendees can browse booths and learn about new products and services available to them. Some exhibitors even offer on-site demos and trials of their products.

In addition to fitness-related exhibitors, the trade show also features booths from local businesses and organizations, providing a diverse range of offerings. Attendees can sample local food and beverages, shop for handmade crafts and learn about community services and events.

The Bloomsday Trade Show is a popular event, drawing thousands of visitors each year. It serves as a hub of activity leading up to the race, providing participants with the opportunity to prepare for the event, connect with other runners and get excited for race day.

For those looking to participate in Bloomsday, the trade show is a must-attend event. It provides a one-stop shop for all of their pre-race needs, from gear to nutrition. And for those who aren't running, the Bloomsday Trade Show is still a great way to get involved in the community and experience the excitement surrounding this iconic Spokane event.

For more details on Bloomsday check out their website here.

