Here is what you need to know ahead of Spokane's virtual Bloomsday race

Virtual Bloomsday participants will complete their own 7.46-mile trek from any location they choose between April 27-May 7.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Bloomsday race returns to downtown Spokane on Sunday, May 7, but virtual racers can complete their own course from any location around the world starting Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, May 7.

Virtual Bloomsday Race Registration

Registration is open through Sunday, May 7. The cost for registration is $35 plus $9.99 for shipping. It does not include a personalized race bib after April 15. People can register here.

When registering, be sure to use your mailing address.

To verify registration or look up a bib number, use the online registration search tool. Participants can also search for friends or family if they know their information and they registered online.

If participants need to update their mailing address after registering, reply to the email receipt with the new address, or use this contact form to provide the name, old address, and new address.

To view individual registrations, log in to the Bloomsday account and click "Order History" to view individual registrations.

For international participants, any souvenir items purchased will have an additional $10 shipping fee per package (not per item). These fees only apply to mailing addresses outside of the U.S.

Race start times and starting points

Those participating in Virtual Bloomsday do not have a set start time or starting point.

Virtual Bloomsday participants can complete their 7.46-mile trek on any course they choose from any location worldwide and must report their finish time online between Thursday, April 27, and Sunday, May 7, 2023.

How to track race time

Virtual runners are responsible for keeping track of their time and submitting it to the Bloomsday results portal. Participants must upload their results on the Bloomsday portal or using the Bloomsday mobile app between April 27 and May 7, 2023.

Submitting results online will confirm racers as Virtual Bloomsday finishers. Participants will receive their finisher shirts by mail in late May or early June.

Spokane road closures during the race

Virtual Bloomsday participants who plan on running or walking their race on the day of Bloomsday will still be affected by road closures.

On Sunday morning, Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will remain open all day.

Streets near the start, in downtown Spokane, and finish, the Monroe Street Bridge, will be closed starting at 5 a.m. These roads will reopen at about 2 p.m. on May 7. Other streets on the Bloomsday course begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and reopen after the final walkers pass. This could be as early as 11 a.m. for Riverside west of Monroe and as late as 2 p.m. for Broadway west of Monroe.

Regular STA bus riders (not Bloomsday shuttle riders) should note that the Plaza will be closed to bus traffic on Bloomsday morning. All downtown routes will detour and use an alternate boarding and alighting area.

To get more information on the Bloomsday Trade Show, Bloomsday Corporate Cup Party and other Bloomsday events, visit the Bloomsday website.

