Have you seen this shirt? Spokane store looking to complete Bloomsday t-shirt collection

Global Neighborhood Thrift and Vintage has a collection of every Bloomsday t-shirt, except one. They are missing the 1977 shirt from the first race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is over for most of Spokane, but a local thrift store keeps Bloomsday alive year-round with a colorful display of the race’s t-shirts in chronological order.

Global Neighborhood Thrift and Vintage has been collecting Bloomsday t-shirts since the store opened in 2011, and they need just one finisher shirt to complete their collection. The store is missing the first-ever Bloomsday shirt from 1977.

General Manager of Global Neighborhood Thrift Julie Kimball-Bryant said it's been difficult to find that year’s shirt. She even tried reaching out to the Bloomsday organization but has not had any luck.

The shirt’s design is a person running in front of the clocktower and pavilion, holding up a bundle of lilac.

“We haven't come across it, because only like 600 people did Bloomsday that year. So, our collection will be complete when we find that '77. If you have one and you don't want it, bring it on down,” Kimball-Bryant said.

The store takes the search seriously. They have a “wanted poster” hanging in the sorting room, so every employee knows to look out for the shirt.

Kimball-Bryant said anyone who has the 1977 shirt and is willing to donate it, can bring it to Global Neighborhood Thrift and Vintage at 919 E Trent Ave.

