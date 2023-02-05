Bloomsday participants to walk 12 hours and raise funds

The group is working to get foster children YMCA memberships and free swim lessons.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the countdown to Bloomsday continues, traditions old and new are just one of the many reasons the race is loved worldwide.

Some participants getting ready for another year on the course are even using Sunday as a means to give back.

“We’re going to walk from midnight until noon,” said Mike Ellis, a Spokane native.

Ellis, his brother Brian, and a group of their friends will have already been walking for about nine straight hours by the official start time for the race.

They’re on a mission to give back with each step they take and will be aiming to walk upwards of 50 miles.

“I think the world right now needs more than ever signs of hope,” Ellis explained.

It’s why he’s partnering with Embrace Washington and aiming to raise $10,000 that will go towards foster children. With those funds, the nonprofit will provide 700 children with a YMCA membership that will grant them free swim lessons over the summer.

Each mile the group walks is an opportunity to bring some awareness to their cause and possibly draw in more donations.

“I’m not like a fit athlete. I’m not like an Olympic-winning athlete. I’m just a 6’5, 265-pound knucklehead that just wants to try and do the right next thing,” Ellis said.

He and his walking crew have started to make a habit out of these walks in recent years. They’ve walked for veterans, raised money for summer camps, and accumulated thousands of miles.

During a virtual Bloomsday in 2021, the group raised $10,000 for the Northeast Youth Center.

“Our feet may hurt but I know our hearts won’t hurt. Our hearts are going to get bigger because we took 12 hours to help children in foster care,” Ellis said while smiling.

The Bloomsday participant says he’ll also be posting updates on his Facebook page throughout the walk. Donations can be monitored on the website of Embrace Washington.

