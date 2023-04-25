Here's what runners need to know about this year's Bloomsday map

Bloomsday's course is 12 km (7.46 miles), stretching from Riverside Ave. to the Monroe Street Bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Boomsday 2023 is set for Sunday, May 7. With the date quickly approaching, participating runners should know just what they're getting into.

Bloomsday's course is 12 km (7.46 miles), stretching from Riverside Ave. to the Monroe Street Bridge. Along the way, runners will be greeted by various first-aid and water stations to take care of themselves through the run.

According to the official course map, runners will be divided into nine different groups and will start at the following times:

Elite, Corporate Cup and Brown : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Yellow and Green : 9:05 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. (approx.)

: 9:05 a.m. - 9:20 a.m. (approx.) Orange and Blue : 9:25 a.m. - 10: 10 a.m. (approx.)

: 9:25 a.m. - 10: 10 a.m. (approx.) Lilac : 10:15 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. (approx)

: 10:15 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. (approx) Red: 10:30 a.m. (approx)

In addition, runners should expect to reach "Doomsday Hill" after crossing T.J. Meenach Bridge. It should come up just a little after mile 4. A water station will be waiting at the top of the hill.

For more details on this year's course, check out the official map below:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.