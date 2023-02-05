Bloomsday bands get ready to play for thousands of Bloomies

Summit View Swank is just one of 40 entertainment groups to use music to keep the tens of thousands of Bloomies moving on the course.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tens of thousands of Bloomies participate in Bloomsday every year. Along with Otter Pops and lots of water, people need motivation to get through all 7.46 miles of the course.

40 entertainment groups are slated to use music to keep people moving on Bloomsday. One of those groups is Summit View Swank.

According to front man Dave McRae, the band has played at over a dozen Bloomsdays.

Year-to-year, the band can look a little different.

Guitarist Matt O'Reilly said Bloomsday is open to all who want to join in on the fun.

"Just depends on who shows up that day, they’re welcome to play and that’s kind of how we roll with it," O'Reilly said. "Whoever shows up, jump in, find the groove and just stay with it."

The band occupies a lawn at Mission and Cochran to greet Bloomies with music after they conquer Doomsday Hill.

Homeowners Vicki and Bernie McBride said hosting the band is an annual joy.

"It's a way to engage with the community and give something back and honestly, we love the band so it's a win for us," Vicki said, smiling.

"It's really, really fun," Bernie said. "You know how Bloomsday is. Just so enjoyable. Everyone's happy and waving and they're on the downhill at this point."

Drummer Tom Stembridge said performing in the Spokane tradition with friends he's known for years is a priceless experience.

"We have a great time," Stembridge said. "That's what it's all about. Just play and they [Bloomsday participants] enjoy it, they're [homeowners] happy, we're happy, I'm happy. I love to play with these guys, I wouldn't trade that for anything."

McRae said Summit View Swank only gets together on the first Sunday in May. When they aren't playing as Summit View Swank, some of them play in another group called Sidetrack.

"Tom and I have many mutual friends that have played in various groups," Ron Green, bassist, said. "A lot of the Sidetrack guys have played with Tom. We have two drummers that work with the same people and then we bring in some guest artists. We're just happy to play, this is our town."

If you're participating in Bloomsday this year, look for Summit View Swank band once you've made it past Doomsday Hill. They'll be the group jamming out to blues, rock and folk, telling Bloomies "it's all downhill from here."

