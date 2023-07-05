Bloomsday 2023: Race Recap

Tens of thousands of runners are in downtown Spokane on Sunday morning for Bloomsday 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The day is finally here! Big crowds are in downtown Spokane this morning for the 2023 Bloomsday race.

Bloomsday tells us over 30,000 people signed up for today's event.

One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday race is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete Bloomsday get the shirt.

This year's shirt is black. The design features a stylized runner made of lines. The lines are several colors including yellow, pink, and blue.

Whether you just finished Bloomsday (congratulations!) or want to check how your family and friends did in this year's race, Bloomsday has set up an online system to check race results and times for Bloomsday 2023.

You can also search for Race Day Unofficial Results. Follow the prompts then type in the name you want to track under Search Participants.

The start line for Bloomsday 2023 is on Riverside Avenue between Lincoln & Post Streets.

Runners have been placed into different groups, and the color of your group will determine your start time

Below are the starting times and areas for all groups:

Elite (White): 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Corporate Cup and Brown: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Yellow: 9:05 - 9:20 a.m.

9:05 - 9:20 a.m. Green: 9:05 - 9:20 a.m.

9:05 - 9:20 a.m. Orange: 9:25 - 10:10 a.m.

9:25 - 10:10 a.m. Blue: 9:25 - 10:10 a.m.

9:25 - 10:10 a.m. Lilac: 10:15 - 10:25 a.m.

10:15 - 10:25 a.m. Red: 10:30 a.m.

Parking will be available at the Spokane Arena and dozens of lots in downtown Spokane. Bloomsday organizers are encouraging drivers to carpool to reduce congestion.

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will also facilitate travel to and from downtown with its Bloomsday shuttle.

Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will remain open all day during Bloomsday.

Streets near the start (downtown Spokane) and finish lines (Monroe Street Bridge) will be closed from 5 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday. Other streets on the Bloomsday course will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and reopen after the final walkers pass. This will be as early as 11:00 a.m. for Riverside west of Monroe and as late as 2:00 p.m. for Broadway west of Monroe.





