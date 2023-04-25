Here is what runners, spectators need to know ahead of Bloomsday 2023

From race start times to parking downtown, here's what runners and spectators need to know before the race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's annual Bloomsday marathon is returning to the streets of downtown.

The race will be held in person on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Although the race will be held in person, participants can still run virtually if they choose to. Virtual participants will complete a 7.46-mile run on any course they choose between April 27-May 7, 2023.

Before participants hit the course, here's everything you need to know ahead of the race.

Check-in and number pickup

Participants can pick up their race number and instructions at the Spokane Convention Center in the Exhibition Hall. The convention center is located at 334 West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Participants are required to know their race number in order to pick it up. To find the race number, look on the email receipt or use the Bloomsday lookup form.

Runners are able to pick up other participants' race numbers but will need to know the race number and the participant's name and date of birth in order to do so. When picking up other runners' race numbers, you will be required to provide your name and phone number.

Below are the check-in times:

Friday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 , 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

, 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Out-of-town participants only) Sunday, May 7, 6:30- 9 a.m.

Racers will not be able to register for the in-person race on Sunday, May 7. Online registration closes at 5:30 p.m. and in-person registration closes at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Race start times and starting points

The first race will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. However, runners will be placed into different groups, and the color of your group will determine your start time and the road you start the race.

The start line is on Riverside Avenue between Lincoln & Post Streets (approximately 801 W. Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201) for all groups.

Only participants wearing Bloomsday bib numbers will be allowed into the starting area. Families and friends will not be allowed access.

Bloomsday organizers said all runners should arrive 30 minutes before the start time listed to ensure entrance to your starting area.

Below are the starting times and areas for all groups:

Elite (White): 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Corporate Cup and Brown: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Yellow: 9:05 - 9:20 a.m.

9:05 - 9:20 a.m. Green: 9:05 - 9:20 a.m.

9:05 - 9:20 a.m. Orange: 9:25 - 10:10 a.m.

9:25 - 10:10 a.m. Blue: 9:25 - 10:10 a.m.

9:25 - 10:10 a.m. Lilac: 10:15 - 10:25 a.m.

10:15 - 10:25 a.m. Red: 10:30 a.m.

For a look at the entire course map, click here.

Parking and road closures

Parking will be available at the Spokane Arena and dozens of lots in downtown Spokane. Bloomsday organizers are encouraging drivers to carpool to reduce congestion.

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will also facilitate travel to and from downtown with its Bloomsday shuttle, which operates from five satellite locations.

Drop off and pick up for the shuttle will be on 1st Avenue between Post and Stevens Streets. If you didn't sign up for an STA Bloomsday shuttle pass during online registration, you can purchase one at the Bloomsday Trade Show.

For those not running:

Ash, Maple, Division, Browne and Hamilton will remain open all day during Bloomsday.

Streets near the start (downtown Spokane) and finish lines (Monroe Street Bridge) will be closed from 5 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday. Other streets on the Bloomsday course will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and reopen after the final walkers pass. This will be as early as 11:00 a.m. for Riverside west of Monroe and as late as 2:00 p.m. for Broadway west of Monroe.

Regular bus riders should note that the Plaza will be closed to bus traffic on Bloomsday morning. All downtown routes will detour and use an alternate boarding and alighting area. More information is available here.

Safety and rules

Course rules

The Bloomsday course is restricted to runners, joggers, walkers and self-propelled push-rim wheelchairs.

Dogs, bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, wagons, skateboards, hand cycles and motorized wheelchairs are not allowed on the course.

Headphones, iPods and earbuds are not allowed to be worn during the race.

Strollers and wheelchairs

All Bloomsday participants using a wheelchair, stroller or baby jogger must be officially entered in the race, regardless of whether you are being pushed or pushing the stroller or wheelchair. Additionally, anyone using a wheelchair or stroller must line up with the Red group and must walk the whole course.

Anyone assigned to the Red group and anyone using a stroller or wheelchair (except wheelchairs in the competitive division) will be disqualified if they finish the race in less than one hour and 40 minutes.

Helmets are encouraged.

Backpack restrictions

Participants are not allowed to carry backpacks or other solid-fabric bags at the starting line, on the course or anywhere near the finish line. Clear plastic bags can be carried.

People watching the race are also asked not to bring backpacks, bags or coolers to the course.

More details can be found here.

Water stations

A total of five water stations will be located periodically along the course and will have water on both sides of the street:

Government Way at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery Spokane Falls Community College Lodge on Ft. George Wright Boulevard Pettet (Doomsday) Hill Broadway and Nettleton Past the finish line

Medical aid stations

Medical Aid stations are spread throughout the course near each water aid station. There are four Medical Aid stations along the course, one at the finish line, and one past T-shirt distribution.

Medical Aid volunteers will be wearing red vests.

Finisher T-Shirts

T-shirts will be given out to finishers of Bloomsday right after they cross the finish line. Both sides of the street will have all available shirt sizes. Finishers are asked to move quickly through the area and to have your T-shirt tag (found on your runner bib number) ready to turn in.

Each finisher has to pick up their own shirt and can only get one shirt.

Disqualification

Participants that do not follow Bloomsday safety rules may be deleted from the official results and disqualified from Bloomsday for up to five years.

Major violations include:

Jumping into the race along the course

Running with a Baby Jogger, stroller or assisted wheelchair

Starting before your color group is authorized to start

Disregarding the instructions of race officials

Verbal abuse of volunteers

Not following generally accepted rules for the safe and fair conduct of a running event

For information about the Bloomsday Trade Show, awards ceremony, and other Bloomsday events, visit the Bloomsday website.

