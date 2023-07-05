78-year-old Bloomsday perennial keeps his streak alive, inspiration to runners

Steven Moe, simply known as "Papa Moe," shared why being a perennial is "a testament to compulsive behavior."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Steven Moe, simply known as "Papa Moe," has done 'em all.

It doesn't matter how the weather is or whatever adversity may be present. The annual Bloomsday race is a tradition he doesn't miss out on.

“Anyone that’s lived in Spokane, you have to ask them how many Bloomsdays they’ve done," Steven said.

With walking sticks in his hands. The 78-year-old perennial is not too far removed from knee surgery. Last year, his son Mike pushed him in a wheelchair to keep the streak alive.

This time around, just finishing the course is an accomplishment in itself. Being surrounded by cheering runners offering their support also helps.

"Yeah, well, it makes me happy," Steven said.

As for Mike, he's not concerned with how long it may take to reach the end. Being out with his father and supporting him while he does something he loves is enough of a reward.

"I mean, he's an inspiration." Mike said. "You see that with everyone passing by. They were urging him on and taking that good feeling with them.”

The old saying is that slow and steady wins the race. In this instance, for "Papa Moe," it couldn't be more true.

Rather than his personal best of 46 minutes, this Bloomsday, he won the hearts of nearly every single participant that saw him on the course.

“Being a perennial is a testament to compulsive behavior," Steven said.

