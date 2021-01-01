Bloomsday to be held virtually for the second year in a row

People can take part in the race between Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 9 anywhere in the world.

SPOKANE, Wash — Bloomsday will be held virtually again in 2021, according to the organization’s website.

This will be the second virtual race in two years. The annual event was postponed until September 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was originally set for May 3.

People can take part in the race between Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 9. Runners and walkers can also choose their own course/route anywhere in the world. Participants are asked to submit their finish time in the results portal on the Bloomsday website starting April 30.

Registration for the race opens on Jan. 1. The entry fee is $24.49 until April 10, then it goes up to $35.49 until May 9. Those who register early will receive coupons for Safeway and ACE Hardware.

If you registered for the 2020 race and didn’t make the September date, your entry will carry over into the 2021 Bloomsday race.

Those who register will receive starter kits in the mail in late April. Finisher shirts should arrive in early June.

Bloomsday organizers said 26,000 people registered for the virtual race in 2020.