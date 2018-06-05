SPOKANE, Wash. – If you ran or watched participants cross the finish line during Bloomsday on Sunday, you may have noticed tighter security measures in place and fewer people around the finish line.

This year, Bloomsday staff put up taller fencing near the finish in hopes of making things more secure but the race’s board members say they are noticing some needed areas of improvement for next year.

Bloomsday board members said police had both a presence on the ground and up high to ensure runners’ safety.

You may notice the finish line is a little less packed this year. We tell you why there was a change in security at the #Bloomsdayrun this year on @KREM2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/ChlUIEThay — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) May 6, 2018

Many friends and family members waited eagerly behind a tall fence to watch their loved ones or friends cross the finish line.

Some spectators did not seem to mind and others had their own guesses as to why board members increased security measures.

Kayla Crow was one spectator waiting for her friends to finish the race.

“Maybe people were like crowding around the finish line and they weren't able to like finish completely,” she said.

Dori Whitford, a Bloomsday board member, provided an explanation for the increased safety measures.

“We want people, only finishers and workers and volunteers there. It's just the way of the world. We want to keep everybody safe,” Whitford said.

Whitford said there were some holes in security. For example, some people tried scaling the fences.

Next year, board members hope to add even more fencing and will have to decide what else needs to be done to make the finish line even more secure for the 43rd Bloomsday Run in 2019.

© 2018 KREM