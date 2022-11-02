Bloomsday reveals new 2022 race poster, new app

“I tried to capture the spirit of the race by including a variety of participants and the inspiring natural beauty that surrounds it,” artist Brian Maebius said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been nearly three years since runners gathered together to take on Doomsday Hill, but Bloomsday is back, in-person for 2022, and all the traditions that go along with it.

On Wednesday, Bloomsday unveiled its official race poster.

The poster, as described by the race director, “features the Monroe St. bridge with bright rays of light illuminating the participants of Bloomsday.” It was designed by Brian Maebius, a former Spokane resident who now lives in Dripping Springs, TX.

“I tried to capture the spirit of the race by including a variety of participants and the inspiring natural beauty that surrounds it,” Maebius said in a statement provided by Bloomsday. “I chose to highlight the iconic bison skulls featured on the bridge shelters to represent the resilient character of the Spokane community and the determination of every race participant.”

The poster is just one of several Bloomsday traditions you can expect to return in 2022. That includes Bloomsday returning to its 12k course, live bands, and the super-secret finisher shirt which will be handed to people after crossing the finish line. Finishers will also receive a medal designed by 17-year old University High School (Spokane Valley) senior, Grady Ahlquist.

Race day is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, starting in downtown Spokane and finishing on the Monroe Street Bridge. Registration is available online at bloomsdayrun.org. An early registration fee of $28 ends on March 19.

“The energy and exuberance of the crowds at Bloomsday are unforgettable,” said Bloomsday Race Director, Jon Neill. “It’s why we count down the days to race day. Artist Brian Maebius has captured that essence and delivered a classic Bloomsday poster that everyone with a Spokane connection will love.”

The Bloomsday 2022 poster will be available for purchase through Bloomsday.

Bloomsday also announced several new features for this year’s race.

Bloomsday App

Bloomsday launched a new app that will allow family members to track runners and walkers, while giving participants more race data than ever before.

Bloomsday teamed up with Sportstats to place timing mats at every mile of the course. Using the app, participants can see their splits and also watch the pace and positioning of their friends and family. The App will also display where they are on the course.

The Bloomsday App is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Photos

Photographers will be stationed along the course to take action shots.

Virtual Bloomsday and Bloomsdog

Participants will once again have the option to participate virtually in 2022. People can complete any 12k course of their choosing between April 28 and May 8. Once they report their time they will receive their virtual finisher shirt in the mail.

Bloomsdog will also be available for people who participate virtually with their four-legged friend. Participants can purchase the Bloomsdog kit which includes a bib number, bandana, several great coupons, post-race dog treats, and a $5 donation to the Spokane Humane Society.

Jr. Bloomsday