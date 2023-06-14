‘Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood’ | WA DOH issues urgent call for blood donations

According to the Washington DOH, most people in good health who are at least 18 years old and who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Health and the Washington State Blood Coalition are urging people to donate blood for World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The groups say the need for donated blood goes up during the warm weather during the summer. As more people travel and spend more time outdoors, they suffer accidents and medical procedures that require transfusions. Blood donations also tend to go down due to work vacations and class breaks at schools and colleges. This combination can lead to critical shortages of life-saving blood, plasma, and other blood products.

“We believe the summer months are a perfect time to donate blood and we encourage our citizens to support a true public connection through this universal activity,” said Curt Bailey, President and CEO for BloodworksNW.

According to the Washington DOH, most people in good health who are at least 18 years old and who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. In Washington, minors ages 16 and 17 can donate with a signed parental consent form. Depending on the type of donation (blood, plasma, platelets), the appointment should take between one and two hours.

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” said Andrew Rose, Assistant Secretary for Response Operations at DOH. “Products like plasma, platelets, and antibodies can help people recover from complications from cancer treatment, immunological disorders, and other serious conditions.”

