The homeless population is a demographic that doesn’t have the option of sheltering from the coronavirus.

To help them through these times, Blessings Under the Bridge is continuing their work of distributing weekly meals.

It’s been that way for the last 13 years. Every Wednesday at 6:00 PM, hundreds of people receive a signature brown paper bag that carries the organization's name.

“We had to cancel 120 volunteers that were scheduled just in three weeks,” said BUTB founder Jessica Kovac.

Regular operations have been impacted but the org is still dishing out meals to the best of their ability.

Before the virus, they would have dozens of tables set up to accompany a hot meal. Now they just want people to know they’ll be here for them through this pandemic.

“We’re not going anywhere, you’re not forgotten but we’ve got to be safe too,” Kovac explained. “We have a hand washing sink down there now. We created last week, these rows of how they have to stand six feet apart. It’s an adjustment for all of us.”

Found inside of each bag are a sandwich, fruit, snacks and a water bottle. Normally hygiene products would come with them but that’s an item they are desperately in need of so they accept all donations.

“We can only do so much, and just the interaction they get to have is enough for them to feel like somebody still cares for us,” Kovac said.

On top of the meals they distribute. Blessings are also partnered with healthcare outlets like C.H.A.S and Sacred Heart to provide medical services.

