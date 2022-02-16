Whitworth University to celebrate Black History Month with discussion series

Keynote Speaker Dwayne Hunt, a senior pastor at the Abundant Grace Fellowship in Tennessee, will share his experiences in two virtual discussions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is hosting a series of discussions in celebration of Black History month, according to a press release.

“Black History is American History” will feature keynote speaker Dwayne Hunt, a senior pastor at the Abundant Grace Fellowship in Tennessee, for a series of discussions.

Hunt will give the first two presentations of the series over Zoom on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. His discussion, entitled “Embracing your Blackness and Learning to Thrive in Predominantly White Spaces,” will be a collaboration with Whitworth’s Black Student Union (BSU) and Umoja club. The discussion can be viewed live here.

His second presentation, a sharing of his experiences integrating schools in Memphis, Tennessee, will take place virtually on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Additionally, Whitworth Interim Chief Diversity Officer Roberta Wilburn will conduct a question-and-answer session following Hunt’s discussion, according to the press release.

Wilburn cites courageous conversation as an important feature of a good discussion and encourages students and community members alike to attend the event.

“People often think that Black history month is only for Black people, but it is a celebration of the contributions to this country by African ancestry people who were born and raised in America, many slaves and indentured servants,” Wilburn said in a statement. “Throughout history, people of African ancestry have played a significant role in the development of this country, and it is important that all people realize that Black history is American history.