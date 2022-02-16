Whitworth University to celebrate Black History Month with discussion series

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is hosting a series of discussions in celebration of Black History month, according to a press release.
“Black History is American History” will feature keynote speaker Dwayne Hunt, a senior pastor at the Abundant Grace Fellowship in Tennessee, for a series of discussions.
Hunt will give the first two presentations of the series over Zoom on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. His discussion, entitled “Embracing your Blackness and Learning to Thrive in Predominantly White Spaces,” will be a collaboration with Whitworth’s Black Student Union (BSU) and Umoja club. The discussion can be viewed live here.
His second presentation, a sharing of his experiences integrating schools in Memphis, Tennessee, will take place virtually on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here.
Additionally, Whitworth Interim Chief Diversity Officer Roberta Wilburn will conduct a question-and-answer session following Hunt’s discussion, according to the press release.
Wilburn cites courageous conversation as an important feature of a good discussion and encourages students and community members alike to attend the event.
“People often think that Black history month is only for Black people, but it is a celebration of the contributions to this country by African ancestry people who were born and raised in America, many slaves and indentured servants,” Wilburn said in a statement. “Throughout history, people of African ancestry have played a significant role in the development of this country, and it is important that all people realize that Black history is American history.
Wilburn will present the final discussion of the series on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Hixson Union Building Crow’s Nest, according to the press release. Her lecture, titled “The Contributions of African American People to American Life,” is free and open to the public.