We learn from hearing each other’s stories. This page is a way to learn about the Black experience in the Inland Northwest.

As part of Black History Month, we want to have an honest conversation with members of our community about what it's like being a Black person in our area.

"Let’s Talk" is a group that started at KREM 2 in October of 2020 as a way to provide our coworkers, who are people of color, a safe space to meet and discuss issues impacting them and their communities. Now, we want to open up those discussions to the Inland Northwest.

Before moving to the Inland Northwest to join the KREM 2 News family, Channing was an evening anchor at CBS 19 in Tyler, Texas. While at CBS 19, she reported on the devastating tornados in Alto and Canton, the historic name changes of two Tyler ISD high schools, as well as countless "Black Lives Matter" protests.

Channing Curtis is the co-anchor of Up With KREM Monday through Friday and a KREM 2 reporter.

KREM 2 is the first stop on Janelle's professional journalistic journey. Prior to coming to the Inland Northwest, Janelle spent her senior year at the University of Missouri-Columbia, simultaneously studying Broadcast Journalism, reporting for local NBC-affiliate, KOMU 8 News, and working remotely for CNBC as a Digital Video Production Intern on its Markets and Politics team.

Resources : Discover More

Spokane Organizations

Together We Can is an action-driven initiative, non-judgmental, non-political program that addresses personal and community development by making change inside and out. This platform is designed for individuals, corporations, organizations and everyone who will take a challenge to continuously improve themselves, their communities, and therefore the country.

Commit to do the work to “Live In Unity.” Together We Can is doing the work to help educate, enable and empower you to have a lifestyle of mindfulness and action against racism.

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.