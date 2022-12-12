Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor

In 1982, James Chase defied previous standards of Spokane leadership and became the city's first Black mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day.

Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.

People who knew Chase remembered him as a generous, kind and strong leader.

Jennifer Rosemond was a member of the NAACP youth chapter during Chase's time as chapter president. She said he was dedicated to the success of Spokane’s younger generation.

“He wanted everybody to have the opportunities, big and small," Rosemond said. "He wanted you to have a good education, swim for free because he felt we all deserved that.”

Rosemond said he was able to grow a following and platform through humble beginnings.

“To come here on a freight car, and to come with nothing, start a business, raise a family and run for elected office and win was huge," Rosemond explained. "To see what he was able to do, made people think 'hey, I could do that too,' I think it inspired a lot of people.”

Rosemond said when Chase became mayor, the city showed support in a way she’s never seen before.

“It was the middle of a snowstorm," Chase said. "People dressed up in their best. I'm talking white people, Black people, Asian people, old people, young people from all across this city came to come and wish him well.”

Since his time as mayor and his passing, Rosemond said no one has been able to fill his shoes.

“We need him back again," Rosemond said. "That’s for sure.”

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.