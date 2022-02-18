Here is a list of events taking place during Black History Month in Spokane

During Black History Month, there are some events taking place around Spokane that you cannot miss. Here is the list of in-person and online events taking this year.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Black History Month is celebrated each year as a way to recognize the contributions and achievements of Black Americans, as well as present opportunities for people to learn about the effects of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes that plague the Black community to this day.

During Black History Month, there are some events taking place around Spokane that you cannot miss.

Here is the following list of in-person and online events taking place this year during the month of February:

In-person events

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center

Gonzaga University celebrates Black History Month by hosting an event that will have its opening reception at 4 p.m. from Feb. 4 through Feb. 26.

The exhibit is called “Home: Imagining the Irrevocable” and will feature works from local African American artists in Eastern Washington. The exhibition features artists of various disciplines, such as visual, music, and literary, in a creative and collaborative exploration around the concept of “home.”

Numerica SkyRide $1 tickets

As a way to celebrate Black History Month, the Numerica SkyRide is giving away Numerica SkyRide passes for free with a $1 suggested donation.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m people could enjoy a 15 minutes trip for free at the SkyRide and enjoyed views of the Spokane River and Spokane Falls.

The Carl Maxey Center is also putting together a scavenger hunt and crafts for families attending the event on Saturday.

Numerica will be giving away free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies for people attending the event, purchased from Christ Kitchen and Dutch Bros –two organizations that help people of color and give back to the community.

Spokane String Quartet

The Bing Crosby Theater will host an event in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. The Spokane String Quartet is in charge of the event.

They will be performing works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and George Walker. Coleridge-Taylor was an English composer and conductor of mixed race in the 1900s. Walker was a composer, pianist, and organist who was the first African American to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

They will also be performing Daniel Bernard Roumain’s String Quartet No. 5 “Rosa Parks.” Roumain, known by his initials DBR, is a classically trained composer, performer, violinist, and bandleader who created many magnificent pieces that focus on issues involving race. Tickets are on sale for the event, with adult prices starting at $17.30.

Virtual events

Whitworth University Blck History Month discussion series

Whitworth University is hosting a series of discussions in celebration of Black History Month. “Black History is American History” will feature keynote speaker Dwayne Hunt, a senior pastor at the Abundant Grace Fellowship in Tennessee, for a series of discussions.

Hunt will give the first two presentations of the series over Zoom on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. His discussion, entitled “Embracing your Blackness and Learning to Thrive in Predominantly White Spaces,” will be a collaboration with Whitworth’s Black Student Union (BSU) and Umoja club. The discussion can be viewed live here.

His second presentation, a sharing of his experiences integrating schools in Memphis, Tennessee, will take place virtually on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Additionally, Whitworth Interim Chief Diversity Officer Roberta Wilburn will conduct a question-and-answer session following Hunt’s discussion, according to the press release.

City of Spokane "Talk Back"

City Council member Betsy Wilkerson and City staff will host a second virtual “Talk Back” discussion celebrating Black History Month with a focus on Black Women in Leadership on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The panel discussion could be streamed on the Spokane City Facebook page, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This event is a follow-up to the virtual Talk Back Council hosted last month celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Shop

Don't forget to support local businesses Black-owned.

Chicken N Mo, owned by Bob Hemphill is located at 414 1/2 W Sprague Ave.

Queen of Sheba, located at 621 W Mallon Ave Suite 426

Spokane Cheesecakes, owned by Thomas is located at 1420 E Sprague Ave.

Fresh Soul is located at 3029 E 5th Ave. in Spokane

Ezell’s Famous Chicken is located at 4919 Regal St.

Organization supporting Black artists