Black Business Expo showcases locally owned Black businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Carl Maxey Center hosted their 5th annual black business expo with more than 30 vendors.

Every February the center hosts this event for black businesses around Spokane, as a way to showcase themselves.

"It's black history month, I just love being able to get out into the community and being able to let the community know what we have to offer," said Jacquelynne Sandoval, an expo vendor.

The late Sandy Williams started the black business expo in 2018 as a way to highlight black businesses.

"I actually started coming to this event as a vendor before working with Sandy and Maxey Center," said Jillisa Winkler, the program organizer. "So it's sort of just like a whole circle to come back and be part of it."

This is the first year Winkler's organized the event.

"I didn't know there were so many black businesses in Spokane. So that's sort of a reason to keep doing it is so that everyone knows that we do have these businesses, and we're available," said Winkler.

The vendors include small product businesses, accountants, and realtors.

"This event stands out because it allows the community to know that we have black-owned businesses that are here, we can help them with anything and everything," said Sandoval.

Keanna Venzant is a local business owner who sells balloon decorations.

"The black community here is really small so it gives us a way to support one another in the community," said Venzant.

One person at the event says the black community needs more recognition.

"It's very important," said Steven Kinard, who visited the expo. "There's not too many black people in Spokane. Spokane's a nice place."

Kinard's made Spokane his home for more than 60 years.

Kinard said, "I grew up here, it's a black community on the east side, and I like to support it."

Over 100 people are expected to check out this year's event.

