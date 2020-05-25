SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Parks and Recreation is asking hikers to be "bear aware" after a black bear and her cubs were spotted at a popular hiking trail on Saturday.

The bears were spotted at Iller Creek, a hiking trail located within Dishman Hills Conservation Area.

The National Park Service offers a number of tips to keep hikers safe if they are in an area where bear encounters are possible:

Stay out of areas that are closed for bear management.

See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills).

Hike in groups of three or more people.

Avoid hiking at dawn, dusk, or at night.

When hiking, periodically yell "Hey bear!" to alert bears to your presence, especially when walking through dense vegetation/blind spots, traveling upwind, near loud streams, or on windy days. Avoid thick brush whenever possible.

Carry bear spray.

Pay attention, and see the bear before it sees you.

If you find a fresh carcass, leave the area immediately by the same route you approached. Report all carcasses to the nearest ranger station or visitor center.

Do not leave packs or bags containing food unattended, even for a few minutes.

There have been several reports of bears in Spokane neighborhoods over the past decade, including one that was shot and killed in Five Mile five years ago and another that was tranquilized in Spokane Valley in 2010.

RELATED: Bear shot and killed in Five Mile neighborhood

RELATED: Grizzly bear spotted for first time in 10 years in north-central Idaho

RELATED: Grizzly bear euthanized after killing 7 sheep in North Idaho