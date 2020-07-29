PICTURES: Two bison captured by Spokane police after they were spotted in Underhill Park

Underhill park was host to two unlikely visitors Wednesday morning - a pair of bison.

Hazel and Baxter escaped from their South Hill home Wednesday morning, just off 21st street.

The buffalo crossed both Freya and Thor street in their odessey to Underhill Park, according to police. Police attempted to steer them to the park in order to corral them.

Once officers steered the bison toward the park, they were spooked by someone and ran off into the forest behind the park, according to a KREM reporter.

Officers were eventually able to corral the bison onto the baseball diamond, where they led them onto a horse trailer.

All in all, the lowspeed chase lasted two hours, police say.

No bison or people were injured, and no damages were reported.

The bison are currently loaded up into the trailer ready to be returned to their owner, according to KREM 2's Danamarie McNicholl.

Check out these pictures from viewers who came across the scene this morning, including one from an officer on scene: