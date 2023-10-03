Bing Crosby's new Christmas album available Oct. 27

You can pre-order or pre-save the new album, "Bing Crosby's Christmas Gems," right now.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The newest Christmas album from local treasure Bing Crosby is now available for pre-order and pre-save online.

"Bing Crosby's Christmas Gems," will be the new holiday favorite with unreleased tracks. The new album will be available on Oct. 27. Fans can look forward to more than just music.

The estate will also be announcing new community initiatives to go with the album's release.

“Our family loves hearing Bing Crosby music everywhere we go around the holidays,” said Bing's daughter, Mary Crosby. “This new collection is so much fun because it includes many of dad’s less familiar holiday recordings. I especially love hearing Mom sing “Christmas Island” with Dad. It was done for one of our family Christmas TV specials. It brings back wonderful memories and has never been on an album before!”

The album features eight new tracks, including two songs featuring Kathryn Crosby. Limited edition vinyl records will also be available at select retailers.

You can pre-order the new Christmas album here.

