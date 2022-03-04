Idaho bill would end most property taxes on main residences

The bill would boost Idaho’s sales tax from 6% to 7.85%. The Tax Foundation group says that would make Idaho's the highest in the nation.

BOISE, Idaho — A House committee has introduced sweeping tax legislation raising Idaho’s sales tax to the highest in the nation as part of a plan to eliminate most property taxes on owner-occupied homes.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday approved a possible hearing on the bill that also uses some of the increased sales tax money to raise the grocery sales tax credit from $100 to $175.

The bill would boost Idaho’s sales tax from 6% to 7.85%. The Tax Foundation group says that would make Idaho's the highest in the nation, above current No. 1 California.

Idaho city, county, and other taxes would be eliminated on primary residences.

Watch more Idaho politics: