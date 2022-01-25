Police, prosecutors would receive 'victim-centered' training if bill in Olympia passes

Police and prosecutors would receive 'victim-centered, trauma-informed' training, if the bill passes.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Leah Griffin has not been shy about her sexual assault.

She has repeatedly told Washington state lawmakers about the 2014 incident in an effort to get new laws passed, most notably, a bill getting the state to process a backlog of sexual assault kits.

On Tuesday, she revealed something new about her attack.

”My experience with the King County Prosecutor’s Office was the most hurtful part of my story and I’ve never told it until today,” Griffin said.

She told lawmakers King County prosecutors were reluctant to file charges against her alleged attacker.

Griffin said she was drugged by a man she was drinking with.

”I was told, quote, ‘While it may be morally reprehensible for a man to take advantage of a drunk woman, it isn’t criminal,’” Griffin testified to members of the House Public Safety Committee.

House Bill 1916 would require law enforcement and prosecutors to have training on how to interact with survivors of violence.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tina Orwall said a state task force looking at sexual assaults determined police and prosecutors needed the additional training.

“They weren't using best practices,” said Orwall (D-Des Moines). “They may have be causing more trauma to survivors than actually helping them through the process.”

Griffin said the move should help survivors and result in more rapists being held accountable.

”We need this training because this wasn’t one insensitive person, this is a culture of victim blaming, dismissiveness and threats,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s frustrations focused on the staff within the office of the King County Prosecuting Attorney in 2014.

Colleen McIngalls, director of victim services, said, “What happened to Leah is not acceptable.”

McIngalls was not working in the prosecutor’s office in 2014 and did know details about the incident until she heard them revealed during the legislative hearing.

“Victims and survivors should not be left feeling how Leah felt,” McIngalls said.

McIngalls said since 2014, the office created her position and expanded the number of victim advocates. She testified in favor of the bill requiring more training of prosecutors.