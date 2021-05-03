Bi-racial teen given name 'George Floyd' on service invoice at Vancouver Jiffy Lube

Dustin Hawkins says he was a victim of racism at the Jiffy Lube near Southeast 164th and McGillivray.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dustin Hawkins bought a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS just a few weeks ago. To say he is proud of the investment would be an understatement.

"It took everything I had at the time," he said. "I didn't have the money to get it inspected. I was going in for a buyer's inspection to make sure nothing was wrong with it."

Hawkins took his car to the Jiffy Lube near Southeast 164th and McGillivray in Vancouver. He does not recall anything out of the ordinary until driving away.

"I handed the paperwork to my sister because I was going to read it later and she said, 'Dustin, why did you tell them your name was George Floyd,' and I go, 'What?'"

Hawkins grabbed the invoice and under customer was the name 'George Floyd.' Hawkins says he did not give employees that name. He says, in fact, they never asked for his name. Hawkins says there is a simple and disturbing explanation for what happened.

"That was some blatant racism," he said.

Hawkins is bi-racial. He says he has experienced racism before. He is disheartened by this incident, but his thoughts are with the Floyd family.

"I can't imagine they'd be OK with a big name corporation throwing around their deceased brother, son, throwing around his name like that," Hawkins said.

Chances are the Floyd family would not be OK with it. Neither is Jiffy Lube.

"This is incredibly troubling to hear and certainly does not reflect the brand's values," a statement posted on Facebook read. "We have shared this information with the appropriate franchisee to be addressed as soon as possible."

"Each Jiffy Lube service center is independently owned and operated, so we are engaging with the franchisee to understand how such a deeply disturbing incident occurred and to ensure that immediate and effective action is taken to address this incident with the appropriate parties," read a second statement sent directly to KGW. "Jiffy Lube International, Inc. is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Our principles are based on our core values of honesty, integrity and respect for people and are part of everything we do."

"I'd like to see them change their policy to make sure they don't do this again and to go through some racial training," said LaDonna Kirkpatrick, Hawkins' mother.

Kirkpatrick is in the hospital recovering from a recent surgery. Her focus should be on her health, but instead she is focused on her son and what happened.

"It's scary as a parent," she said. "I don't know if something is going to happen to him because he is mixed and the world sees him as Black."

Hawkins said he is getting by right now with the overwhelming support of family and friends. He hopes to put this incident behind him.