Best friend of man killed in Lake Sammamish seaplane crash reflects on friendship

"He's my best friend for over 50 years," Wells said. "We were both each other's best men in our weddings."



The 83-year-old, spoke with KING 5 on Sunday, just two days after a deadly seaplane crash at Lake Sammamish, which killed his 80-year-old best friend and left his friend's stepson in critical condition. Wells said his friend's family does not want to release either name at this time.



"He was just a person that was always available if you had a need,” Wells said. “Really a totally unselfish guy, a loving kind person. I'm really missing the guy now."



Wells is in disbelief at the loss of his dear friend. He said his friend has been a certified pilot since the 70s and had a long career as an electrical engineer. Wells said his friend was a marvelous craftsman and built the seaplane through a kit himself.



"I have flown it with him, at the controls and flown it,” Wells said. “I've been a long-time pilot myself and it was just a very impressive, impressive airplane, built very, very strongly."



Crews with the NTSB recovered the seaplane's wreckage in the lake on Saturday. KING 5 saw NTSB agents analyzing what was left of the plane at the pilot's home the following day on Sunday. NTSB hopes to have a preliminary report released by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Wells said his friend's wife is doing the best she can, after this tragedy.



"She's a strong person," Wells said. "We've been talking about all the great things that we all have done together. Stories about him and her."



Wells said his friend is truly irreplaceable and will be missed.