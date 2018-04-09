ST. MARIES, Idaho — Scott Maclay, who legally changed his name to Dumpozzie Dot Com, was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Maries on Monday night, according to Benewah County Sheriff's Office officials.

Officials said Maclay and his friend Erik Hansen were navigating a wide sweeping curve on Highway 3. When Hansen checked his rearview mirror, he saw Maclay fishtailing on the shoulder before he went over the guardrail.

Maclay was set to face Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in November's general election. He has some experience on the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce Board and in real estate, according to the voter's guide.

Maclay managed to pull 13 percent of the votes in the primary race, nearly 8,900 votes.

PREVIOUS: The man behind the unusual name on your Spokane Co. ballot

Maclay was involved in a complicated defamation lawsuit in 2017 involving a deputy, a state representative and a murder investigation.

After a high profile crash involving a teenage boy and a deputy's cruiser in 2015, Maclay proposed that he would pelt deputies with volleyballs if he deemed they were speeding down the Sprague corridor without using their emergency lights.

© 2018 KREM