Man dead, woman critically hurt after reports of gunshots in St. Maries

ST MARIES, Idaho — One man died and another faces second degree murder charges after reports of gun shots in St. Maries early Saturday morning.

According to the Benewah County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), sheriff deputies and St. Maries Police responded around 3 a.m. to an apartment complex at 115 N. 17th St. in St. Maries for reports of gunshots.

Authorities found two victims, including a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

An ambulance took a 59-year-old woman in critical condition to a hospital.

Law enforcement detained the suspect, identified as Jacob Anderson, 21. Officials say he remained at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Idaho State Police is helping investigate.