A crash on Highway 95 outside of Tensed, Idaho turned deadly after a pickup truck hit a semi head on, sparking fire in both vehicles.

Around 12:05 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck travelling south on Highway 95 south of Tensed veered into the center of the road and struck a 1995 Kenworth semi-truck. Both vehicles caught fire and became fully engulfed in the flames, spreading fire to a nearby field, according to Idaho State Police District 1.

The driver of the semi, identified as Walter O. Chapell, 53, of St. Maries, was life flighted from the scene to Kootenai Medical Center, ISP said. The driver of the pickup, identified as Danny R. Moore, 49, of St. Maries, was taken by ground ambulance to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

There is no description of the victims’ injuries, and Idaho State Patrol has not released the identity of the victim who died as a result of this crash. Fires sparked in the nearby field have been extinguished.

It is unknown if the occupants were wearing seat belts, ISP said. The investigation is ongoing.

