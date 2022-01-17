Bellevue neighborhood evacuated after home slides off foundation, collapses

Two people escaped after their home collapsed in Bellevue Monday morning. Around 42 people have been evacuated from their homes.

BELLEVUE, Wash — Two people and their dog were able to self-evacuate after their house slid off its foundation and collapsed in Bellevue early Monday morning.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said the house is located on the 5000 block of 139th Pl SE, which is southwest of Eastgate Park. The collapse was first reported around 5:20 a.m.

A “major” water main break was reported in the area, but it is currently unclear if that is the cause of the collapse. Bellevue Public Utilities is searching for the water main break or the possible source of the flooding in the neighborhood.

NEW: Daylight video of the home in Bellevue that slid off its foundation earlier this morning after a water main break. Unbelievable no injuries and the family got out. 17 neighboring homes have been evacuated

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

First responders on the scene said the area is unstable. Police said the house is sitting at about a 45-degree angle.

Specialists, including soils and structural engineers from Olympia, have been called to the scene to determine the stability of the house that collapsed and the surrounding homes.

UPDATE: Bellevue Police are now telling us they don't know if it was a water main break. They aren't sure where all of this water came from. About 17 to 20 people have been evacuated from their homes. Two people who live inside the home that slid off its foundation, are safe.

BPD spokesperson Meeghan Black told KING 5 reverse 911 calls were made for people in the area to evacuate. As of 7:16 a.m., 42 people and several pets have been evacuated from 17 homes, according to BPD.

About 30 of these evacuees will need shelter, according to officials, and they will be allowed to stay at the South Bellevue Community center

“One of our first jobs is to make sure that we alert people about an impending hazard and get them to safety," said Fire Chief Jay Hagen

This is the home that has collapsed.

Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and is checking for a gas leak, which firefighters believe was possibly caused when the house slid from its foundation.

Hagen said there is no further danger to the area, but it has not yet been determined when the evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes.

The BPD tweeted multiple photos showing a “large debris field” in the area.

More pictures from the scene. There were people inside the home that slid off of its foundation and collapsed, they are safe and have been evacuated. Right now crews are working on getting the water turned off. Puget Sound Energy also just arrived.

In all, more than a dozen agencies responded to the scene.

