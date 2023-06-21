Bellevue police warn of fentanyl-laced substances after teens’ suspected overdose

The students were both revived, but one is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District (BSD) is warning parents after two teens suffered a possible fentanyl overdose Tuesday from a vaporizer, according to Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis.

In a screenshot of a message sent to middle and high school families in BSD posted on Twitter by Nieuwenhuis, the district was informed of an incident in which two high school students are believed to have suffered accidental fentanyl overdoses. The release said, "They are believed to have used vape pens which either contained or were laced with fentanyl."

Bellevue police officers say they responded to an apartment complex on Northeast 16th Street and were able to revive a 17- and 18-year-old, although one sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Fentanyl is a national and regional threat to public safety and Bellevue is not immune from the danger it presents," said Bellevue Police Captain Joe Nault. "We’re seeing fentanyl appear in more and more instances where people are either knowingly participating in already high-risk behavior, such as drug use, or unwittingly, such as the consumption of other substances laced with fentanyl."

A similar situation nearly played out in Stanwood back in April, when a mother took vape cartridges her son had bought from other students and at least one tested positive for traces of heroin.

