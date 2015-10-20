BECU Foundation gives $100,000 grants to 8 Washington nonprofits

SPOKANE, Wash. — The BECU Foundation announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its annual Housing Stability Grant on Tuesday.
Through an invite-only submission, eight local nonprofits were awarded $100,000 grants each to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas. Seven nonprofits also received a $10,000 grant for the same purpose.
The nonprofits that were selected for the grants will focus on preventing home foreclosures and renter eviction. BECU service areas include Spokane County, Kitsap County, Seattle, North Puget Sound, and the Eastside of Seattle (Bellevue, Renton, Kirkland, Sammamish).
The 2022 Housing Stability Grant awardees are:
Northwest Justice Project: NJP provides legal assistance at no cost to address fundamental human needs like housing, safety, income security, healthcare and education in Washington state
Rebuilding Together South Sound: Provides home repairs and nonprofit facilities in Seattle
SNAP Financial Access: Provides financial education, training, consultations, and access to loans to help business owners and first-time borrowers succeed in the Spokane area
Byrd Barr Place: Offers crucial services like food, shelter and financial tools for Seattle's Central District to become stable and self-sufficient
El Centro de la Raza: Helps build communities in Washington state by unifying all racial and economic groups, fighting for basic human rights for vulnerable and marginalized groups, and providing dignity and equity to people
Housing Justice Project (King County Bar Association): Gives free legal help to renters in King County who are on the verge of eviction
Multi-Service Center: Brings awareness to the causes and barriers of homelessness and poverty in Federal Way, Wash. by providing holistic services that help people in crisis
Solid Ground: Strives to undo racism and end poverty in Seattle
