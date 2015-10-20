BECU Foundation gives $100,000 grants to 8 Washington nonprofits

Eight local nonprofits were each awarded $100,000 grants, while seven were given $10,000 to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The BECU Foundation announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its annual Housing Stability Grant on Tuesday.

Through an invite-only submission, eight local nonprofits were awarded $100,000 grants each to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas. Seven nonprofits also received a $10,000 grant for the same purpose.

The nonprofits that were selected for the grants will focus on preventing home foreclosures and renter eviction. BECU service areas include Spokane County, Kitsap County, Seattle, North Puget Sound, and the Eastside of Seattle (Bellevue, Renton, Kirkland, Sammamish).

The 2022 Housing Stability Grant awardees are:

Northwest Justice Project: NJP provides legal assistance at no cost to address fundamental human needs like housing, safety, income security, healthcare and education in Washington state

Rebuilding Together South Sound: Provides home repairs and nonprofit facilities in Seattle

SNAP Financial Access: Provides financial education, training, consultations, and access to loans to help business owners and first-time borrowers succeed in the Spokane area

Byrd Barr Place: Offers crucial services like food, shelter and financial tools for Seattle's Central District to become stable and self-sufficient

El Centro de la Raza: Helps build communities in Washington state by unifying all racial and economic groups, fighting for basic human rights for vulnerable and marginalized groups, and providing dignity and equity to people

Housing Justice Project (King County Bar Association): Gives free legal help to renters in King County who are on the verge of eviction

Multi-Service Center: Brings awareness to the causes and barriers of homelessness and poverty in Federal Way, Wash. by providing holistic services that help people in crisis

Solid Ground: Strives to undo racism and end poverty in Seattle

