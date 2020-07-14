Could a beaver statue be installed at Riverfront Park? Decision is coming soon

The beaver appeared to be the initial favorite, but going through with the design has been paused as the Spokane Parks and Rec board weighs public input.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is asking for public input as they continue renovations and decide between four new pieces of art that could be the latest installment at Riverfront Park.

Within the last week, Riverfront Park was given a national award because for innovation from the National Recreation and Park Association.

Much of that has to do with the newly renovated Pavilion and its unique design. But as improvements continue throughout the park, local input is being welcomed.

“You know a lot of the new ideas for Riverfront Park begin at the community level,” said Garrett Jones, who serves as director for Spokane Parks and Rec.

Right now, the department is deciding on a new piece of artwork that will be installed at Riverfront.

The designs include a beaver that also serves as a chair, discs that send sound to each other, a walk through piece of art that doubles as a miniature maze, and a Redband Trout.

Saya Moriyasu is the artist who designed the bronze beaver piece, which is designed as a swivel sitting area. Her concept was based off a story about a beaver named Saka’am, the Salish word for moon, who had creative ideas and crafted a rainbow colored hat to wear.

Park visitors would be able to sit on the beaver’s tail and swivel the chair in a full circle to enjoy the river and park scenery.

The beaver appeared to be the initial favorite, but going through with the design has been paused as the Parks and Rec board weighs public input.

“How do we want to see this space used? That’s important because this is Spokane’s home,” Jones explained. “This is Spokane’s crown jewel and we want to get as much input as possible to make the right decisions in the future.”

For the next month, you can send in emails about your preferred option to spokaneparks@spokanecity.org and the board will consider them before making a final decision.

The new art isn’t the only thing being surveyed though. A basketball court funded by Hooptown USA will have a mural painted on top of it.

Four different designs can be voted on and that project will be completed by spring 2021.