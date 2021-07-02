Young black bear spotted on Spokane's South Hill has been in tree for several days

The bear is roughly 60-80 feet up in the tree and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is not worried that they are a safety issue at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A young black bear is located up in a tree on Spokane's South Hill.

Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), confirmed to KREM 2 on Friday that the bear is roughly 60-80 feet up in the tree and that WDFW is not worried that the bear is a safety issue at this time. The tree is located near 30th Avenue and Arthur Street.

Lehman explained that the bear has not yet come down from the tree and she thinks that it possibly is due to the heat. Additionally, the department does not think that they can safely dart the bear at the distance he is at but they are closely monitoring the situation. They also mentioned that darting him in this heat would be bad for his health as well.

The bear has been in the tree for several days, Lehman added.

Lehman said they are not worried that a mother bear is around and said that cubs tend to go out on their own at this point.