Colter the bear dog retires from WDFW after 14 years, with honors

Colter was bred to scare bears, mountain lions and other wild animals away from populated areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A longtime Washington state employee retired with honors on Tuesday.

Colter the Karelian bear dog has worked as a commissioned officer with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) for more than 14 years. He was bred to scare bears, mountain lions and other wild animals away from populated areas.

He has been called to scare off more than 300 bears since he started working in the department as a puppy.

"Ninety-five percent of the time this is a non-lethal method. It's the way we actually get the bear re-released without having to lethally remove them. So more often than not this results in us saving the bear's life," said WDFW Captain Eric Anderson.

Gov. Jay Inslee was also there to celebrate Colter's work with a proclamation.

In addition to saving the lives of animals, bear dogs with the department also save human lives, bring poachers to justice and are involved in wildlife research projects. They have even assisted the police in a homicide investigation.

Colter was the state's first bear dog and the Department of Fish and Wildlife now has three others.

The program is paid for by donations from the public. To donate to the program, visit the WDFW website.