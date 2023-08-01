Bear and cub euthanized after attacking Teton Valley man at his home

The man was injured by the sow bear that he discovered when he opened the garage door of his home.

VICTOR, Idaho — A sow black bear and its cub were euthanized Monday after attacking a Teton Valley man at his home.

The man was injured during the attack, which occurred when he opened the garage door of his home in the Henderson Canyon area near Victor, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG).

IDFG said that the man responded quickly and called Fish and Game to report the incident. Teton County Sheriff's Office and IDFG arrived at the scene and located the sow and cub near the home. IDFG said responding officers then euthanized the bears "in the interest of public safety."

Although attacks are uncommon, Fish and Game advises people to be "Bear Aware" when in areas where bears reside - as Idaho is home to both grizzlies and black bears. IDFG said that simple precautions when camping, recreating and at home can help prevent bear encounters.

Safety tips on how to be "Bear Aware" can be found on Idaho Fish and Game's website here.

