Beachgoers swim near dumpster full of fatal Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash debris

Viewer photos shared with KREM showed part of the wreckage being stored in dumpsters out in the open and people were swimming in the lake just feet away.

Photos from the Loff’s Bay boat launch along Lake Coeur d’Alene show beachgoers sitting right next to a dumpster full of the debris from a deadly plane crash.

Eight people died in the crash involving two planes over Lake Coeur d’Alene. All of the victims have been recovered since the planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, July 5, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

A float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane, a company stationed at the Independence Point dock that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

The sea plane was recovered from the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene on Friday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities had said this boat launch where recovery crews had been launching from was back open by Monday evening and the plane wreckage had been removed. That's an apparent change from this weekend.

Viewer photos shared with KREM showed part of the wreckage being stored in dumpsters out in the open and people were swimming in the lake just feet away.

"That launch was closed to the public. Obviously, the public didn't listen. Or some of them didn't," said Kootenai County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ryan Higgins.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the wreckage recovery was being coordinated by insurance companies for the two involved planes. The companies and their contractors didn't feel the need for the wreckage to be guarded.

"We did provide some security at the scene during the nighttime, because we heard that people were trying to get into the dumpsters at night,” Higgins said. “So, we provided law enforcement coverage there at night. But during the day, there was enough contractors or workers there that we didn't really think it was necessary and neither did the insurance company at the time."

The dumpsters had no trespassing signs on them as well, authorities said. The wreckage is still property of the National Transportation Safety Board.

When contacted for this story, an agency spokesperson said that it was the responsibility of the insurance companies to handle the wreckage after NTSB staff completed their on-scene investigation. The spokesperson declined to comment further, saying the NTSB wasn't involved in placing the wreckage there. They informed the salvage company that it should be secure. The agency said it always wants to be respectful of wreckage.