BBB warns Washingtonians about contractor certifications, state requirements

SEATTLE — Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer season which is the most ideal season to complete home improvement projects.

Before you sign on the dotted line - the Better Business Bureau of Great West and Pacific is urging property owners to be sure they know the difference between hired contractors, specialist contractors and "handyman" workers.

The BBB said it is important to know exactly who you are hiring before you sign any contracts and pay any potential deposits.

It's also required that businesses offering home improvement services are in line with Washington state requirements with licensing and registrations.

To look up a specific business and its status - head to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries website by clicking here.

Consumers can check on potential contractors by using the labor and industry website to look up subcontractors and tradespeople, verify if the contractor has an active license, see if they have safety or construction citations, find out if they have lawsuits against their bonds, confirm names of business owners, and more.

For BBB tips on how to avoid potential contractor scams and to read "10 things homeowners should know," click here.