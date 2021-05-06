B&B Theatres takes over operations at Movie and Dinner in Airway Heights

A B&B Theatres spokesperson said the company reached a deal with the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority to take over operations.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A new company is taking over operations at the former Movie and Dinner Theater in Airway Heights.

In a press release, a B&B Theatres spokesperson said the company reached a deal with the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority to take over operations at the eight-screen theater across the street from Northern Quest Resort and Casino. The location is the Liberty, Missouri-based company’s first in Washington state. A grand-opening timeline is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The family-owned company has a loyalty program where guests are rewarded for purchases at the box office and concession stand. It also offers ticket and concession discounts on Tuesdays as well as other perks.

The theater has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The theater had eight boutique screening room auditoriums with a total of 130 comfortable motorized recliners. Guests could order lunch or dinner delivered straight to their seats or skip the show and stop in for a meal, dessert, cocktails or coffee. It was only open for about two years.