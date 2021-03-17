Battery electric buses will be part of Spokane City Line launch planned for 2022

In addition to the 10 zero-emission buses for the City Line, STA will eventually use eight 40-foot battery electric buses for another route.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is planning to launch 10 zero-emission buses with its City Line in 2022.

Brandon Rapez-Betty, a spokesperson for STA, said the first of the 10 buses arrived in Spokane in late December and has since undergone acceptance testing. The 60-foot, five-door Excelsior Charge was manufactured by New Flyer in St. Cloud Minnesota and features a 320 kilowatt-hour energy storage system that enables about 120 miles of range before requiring recharge.

The stations and roadway improvements for the City Line are currently under construction. It will function as a modern streetcar-like experience along with the region's first Bus Rapid Transit between Browne's Addition and Spokane Community College through downtown Spokane and the University District.

“More than a decade of community planning and hard work have paved the way for this exciting vehicle introduction, both in terms of the upcoming City Line service and the even bigger vision of electrifying STA’s fleet,” said Pam Haley, STA’s Board Chair and City of Spokane Valley council member.

A 2019 study conducted by the Center for Transportation and the Environment, an industry leader in planning and implementing zero-emission buses and infrastructure, validated STA's need for its first 18 battery electric buses, according to a press release. In addition to the 10 buses for the City Line, STA will eventually use eight 40-foot battery electric buses for Route 4 operating about 12 miles between the South Hill's Moran Station Park & Ride and the 5-Mile Park & Ride in North Spokane.

STA is also considering state and federal funding strategies that would accelerate the addition of battery electric buses without using money from its current bus replacement fund to cover the costs. The money would also aid in funding more electric charging infrastructure.