Barker Road bridge over I-90 in Spokane Valley to close Sunday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers expecting to travel through Spokane Valley Sunday evening need to know alternate routes.

Barker Road bridge will close over I-90 at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), travelers can expect detour routes of on North Flora Road to the west or Kramer Parkway to the east to cross I-90. Barker Road will be closed over I-90 but the Barker Road on and off-ramps and roundabouts to access I-90 will be open.

WSDOT said drivers should not expect detour signs.

