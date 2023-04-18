Barker Road Bridge to open on Wednesday

After more than two years under construction, the Barker Rd. bridge passing over the BNSF railway is complete.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Construction has wrapped up on the Barker Road bridge and roundabout at Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley after more than two years of closure.

The project created an overpass for drivers to travel above the BNSF railway. Now, commuters won’t have to stop when trains pass through.

The City of Spokane Valley said the new bridge will save drivers a combined more than two and a half hours of wait time daily. It will create a streamlined path for emergency vehicles, and passing trains will no longer have to sound their homes, making the surrounding neighborhood quieter.

Spokane Valley is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The road will officially open to drivers on Wednesday.

Construction on the project started in March 2021 and was supposed to be complete last Fall, but the design and implementation of metal safety fencing caused delays.

The project cost a total of $26 million. The funding came from a combination of city and state funds and grants.

