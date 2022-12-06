Bank of America grants Inland NW nonprofits over $553,000

Bank of America awarded over $553,000 in grants to Spokane area nonprofits in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bank of America awarded over $553,000 in grants to 16 Spokane area nonprofits in 2022.

The grants helped to support career advancement, housing, food security, education and more.

“As communities continue to recover and navigate a changing landscape, regional nonprofits are experiencing significant demands and are in need of additional resources to address the challenges facing our community – whether it is preventing foreclosures or increasing career development and new job opportunities,” said Kurt Walsdorf, Market Executive and President, Bank of America Spokane/Boise.

Bank of America also named SNAP Financial Access (SFA) the Bank of America Neighborhood Champion awardee for their work to develop and strengthen communities.

“We are grateful to Bank of America for selecting SNAP as a Neighborhood Champion. This funding will provide us with an opportunity to embed equity more deeply into our organizational fabric as we continue to pursue our mission and vision," said Julie Honekamp, CEO, SNAP Financial Access and SNAP.

Other organizations that received grants from BOA are:

Catch Inc.

Community Colleges of Spokane

Eastern Washington State Historical Society

Habitat for Humanity International Inc

Martin Luther King Family Outreach Center

Second Harvest Inland Northwest

SNAP Financial Access

Spokane Valley Partners

The Kroc Center

Women's and Children's Alliance

Bank of America's grant giveaways is part of the organization's support for diverse and women entrepreneurs, building job skills, access to basic needs, and creating opportunities to help people succeed in their futures.

