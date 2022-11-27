Organization working to put medical marijuana on 2024 ballot

For the last ten years, there has been a consistent effort to put medical marijuana on Idaho's ballot.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is one of twelve states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State.

Kind Idaho is a political action committee and 501(c)(4) nonprofit, first started in 2021. Its goal is to advocate for patient well-being and care through the use of medical marijuana. The group has until April 14, of 2024 to collect about 74,000 signatures from registered voters needed to put the initiative on the ballot.

Medical marijuana is currently legal in 38 states and D.C. Kind Idaho is hoping it can add Idaho to that list in the next 18 months with the "Idaho Medical Marijuana Act."

"One of the things that we're looking at is making sure that those are available and legal, without necessarily presenting the opportunity for abuse," Joe Evans, treasurer for Kind Idaho said. "So it's a combination of education on what the potential uses are, and responsible use."



For the last ten years there has been a consistent effort to put medical marijuana on Idaho's ballot, however, that goal has yet to be achieved. This past October the 2024 ballot petition was authorized with a requirement that the group must get signatures from 7% of voters in the state.

Once the signatures are collected, notarized and submitted to the Secretary of State it will be placed on the 2024 ballot.



"When it comes to patient advocacy seeing medical marijuana, which is a successful, nonlethal pain management program that is nearly impossible to overdose on, is one of those options that many are looking for simply because they don't want to have to carry around the significant number of prescriptions, pain management, oxycodone, you know, opiates," Evans said.



To collect the signatures, Kind Idaho is planning on going to events across the Treasure Valley, to canvass and build a social media presence. To give people the opportunity to sign the petition but also discuss details about the initiative.

Similar petitions have failed to pass in the past, but Kind Idaho believes they have a good chance of getting enough support to get the measure approved by voters.



"We want the opportunity for Idaho residents to succeed on their own terms. And for many of those people on their own terms, the best solution is medical marijuana,” Evans said.

The full details of the petition can be read here.

