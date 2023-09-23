Back to Action: Goal set to get 3,000 new Washington food bank volunteers

Seattle Seahawks players and volunteers were on hand Saturday to help out and encourage the public to support their community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — From Sept. 23 through Dec. 31, several community partners will work to increase the number of food bank volunteers by 3,000 individuals across Washington state.

The campaign is called "Back to Action."

Community partners involved include Northwest Harvest, Washington Food Coalition, KING 5, the Seattle Seahawks, Safeway and Vault89.

According to the University District Food Bank, volunteerism has declined drastically at its location. Currently, it's operating at about 50 percent of the volunteers needed to run operations.

For food banks and hunger relief organizations (HROs) in the Puget Sound region, groups are reporting a decline of 70 to 80 percent in regular volunteers.

To help kick off the campaign, community partners are participating in a day of service to highlight the need for increased volunteer support for their local food banks, while also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 48 victory.

Seahawks players and volunteers were on hand Saturday to help out and encourage the public to support their community.